Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.95% of First Citizens BancShares worth $166,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $777.98 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $795.80. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.52.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

