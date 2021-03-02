LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after acquiring an additional 162,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $282.99 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

