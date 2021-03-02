Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $511.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $515.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.75 and its 200 day moving average is $347.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

