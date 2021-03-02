Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HONY opened at GBX 959.90 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 960.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 920.30. Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Company Profile
