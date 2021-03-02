Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) (LON:HONY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HONY opened at GBX 959.90 ($12.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 960.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 920.30. Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.46).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (HONY.L) Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

