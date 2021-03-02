Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

