Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

