Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given “Sell” Rating at Standpoint Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Standpoint Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CTB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:CTB opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

