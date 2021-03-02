LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.