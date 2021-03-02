Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,155,252 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,269,796 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $189,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

