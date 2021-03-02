Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $335.81. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

