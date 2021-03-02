Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2,907.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

