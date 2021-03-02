Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

