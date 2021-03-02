Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN opened at €76.42 ($89.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €82.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

