Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €83.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.42 ($84.02).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €72.16 ($84.89) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €73.67 and its 200-day moving average is €72.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

