Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

