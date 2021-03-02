Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 218.9% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

