CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, an increase of 213.0% from the January 28th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE CTK opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. CooTek has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

