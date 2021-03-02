The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 214.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

