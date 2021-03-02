Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $88.17 and a 52 week high of $209.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

