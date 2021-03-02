Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,913,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,943,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $1,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

