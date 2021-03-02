Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $675.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,913,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,943,915.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,068 shares of company stock worth $709,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

