Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Interface updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.