Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 370 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $4,018,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

