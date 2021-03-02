Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 370 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 134.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 10.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $150.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

