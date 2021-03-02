Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,834 shares of company stock valued at $389,242. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,525,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

