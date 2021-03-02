Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

