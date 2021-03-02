Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 821 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 180.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 287.8% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 36,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $396.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.91, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,154 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,955. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

