Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,228,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

