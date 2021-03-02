Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $960,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,327.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,236 shares of company stock valued at $29,437,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

