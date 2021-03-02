Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

