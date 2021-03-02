Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $660.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

