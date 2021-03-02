Mizuho Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $103.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.