C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $175.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.57% from the company’s previous close.

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

AI stock opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

