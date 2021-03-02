Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

