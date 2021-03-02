Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

