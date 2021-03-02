Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF)

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

NTXFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Natixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXFF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Natixis has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

