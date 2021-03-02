MAP Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $292,499.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.30 or 0.00511301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00074349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00473343 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

