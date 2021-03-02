Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

CERN opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.