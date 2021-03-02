BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

