Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.