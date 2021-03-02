Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $261.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

