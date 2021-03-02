Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

WFC opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

