Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 483,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

