Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,024 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

