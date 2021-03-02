Duality Advisers LP Sells 90,285 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,285 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Vonage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vonage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

NASDAQ VG opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.