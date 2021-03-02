Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TSEM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

