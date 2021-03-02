Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TSEM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
