nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) (ASX:NHF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10

nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) (ASX:NHF) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.60 ($4.00), for a total value of A$252,045.00 ($180,032.14).

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.