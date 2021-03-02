Duality Advisers LP Makes New $920,000 Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.