Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IDRA opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
