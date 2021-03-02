Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.88 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IDRA opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

