Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

